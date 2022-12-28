Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Reluctant To Negotiate New Jorginho Deal

Chelsea are currently reluctant to negotiate a new deal for midfielder Jorginho.

Jorginho has been linked with a move away from Chelsea for the last couple of months due to his contract situation, and today's reports add even more fuel to that fire.

The only way the player stayed was if Chelsea offered him a new deal. That was always unlikely due to the demands the player was asking for.

Chelsea are now unlikely to offer Jorginho a new deal at all, which caught the interest of some Premier League clubs.

According to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Chelsea are currently reluctant to negotiate a new deal for Jorginho.

Talks have taken place between the club and the representatives of Jorginho in recent months, but the reports suggested that Jorginho's demands had to be lowered before the club offered him a new deal.

Newcastle have interest in the Chelsea midfielder, and they are keeping an eye on the ongoing situation. They could even make a move for him in January, but they would of course have to pay a fee.

Jorginho has had interest from Newcastle United in recent days.

Chelsea are likely to sign a midfielder in January. Enzo Fernandez has been heavily linked to the club in recent days, and it would be a great replacement if Chelsea can get the deal done.

Jorginho has interest from abroad as well as Newcastle. Chelsea now seem prepared to either let him leave in January or allow him to run down his contract and leave for free in June.

