Report: Chelsea Remain Hopeful Over Jules Kounde Signing as Valuation Revealed

Chelsea remain hopeful over the potential signing of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, after the Frenchman's valuation has recently been revealed, according to reports.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move to west London last summer and was close to joining before the Spanish side refused Chelsea's reported offers.

His exit is seeming more and more likely however, and his ties with Chelsea don't appear to be going anywhere.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

As per Matt Law from the Telegraph, the Blues are hopeful that a bid in the region of £42 million with a possibility of add-ons to take the total value up to £50 million should be enough to land Kounde's signature.

The west London side are currently in a difficult situation defensively with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso all set to leave in the summer.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta is also rumoured to be close to a move away, yet his departure is not quite as likely as the other three.

While Chelsea still have the likes of Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah on the books at centre-back, they will be keen to reinforce their defensive structure with Kounde's youth.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Chelsea will soon be making a move for the youngster and Kounde is 'convinced' that he will become a Blues player in the summer.

Kounde was even spotted in London earlier this week, ahead of Chelsea's imminent takeover finalisation.

