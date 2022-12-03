Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Remain In A Good Position To Sign Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea remain in a very good position to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Chelsea are facing more competition than they may have initially expected for Josko Gvardiol when they began talks in the summer and had a bid rejected, but he is a major hot prospect at the moment.

Gvardiol is a priority target for Chelsea, and the relationship they share with RB Leipzig may end up being a very big factor in the deal getting done.

The Blue's will have to fight off major competition even still, with Gvardiol's stock growing since the World Cup.

Josko Gvardiol and Timo Werner

Chelsea's relationship with Leipzig could be key in signing Josko Gvardiol.

According to Simon Johnson of the Athletic, Chelsea remain in a good position to sign Josko Gvardiol, despite the growing interest from clubs around Europe.

Gvardiol's performances in the World Cup are contributing to the rise in interest, and clubs like Real Madrid have began to throw their name into the hat. The Croatian defender did not shy away from the interest either.

Chelsea are still in a good position due to their relationship with RB Leipzig, and have remained in contact with the German club through the transfers of Timo Werner and now Christopher Nkunku.

The Blue's have spoken to Leipzig about Gvardiol, and they've also spoken to people associated to the defender about a possible move.

Nothing is concrete as of yet, and they will need to move quicker than they may have imagined, but Chelsea currently look to be sneaking ahead in the race for Josko Gvardiol.

