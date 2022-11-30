Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Remain In Discussions To Sign Endrick

Chelsea are still in discussions to sign Brazilian youngster Endrick from Palmeiras.

Endrick is a player Chelsea are really desperate to sign, and it is no surprise as to why. The 16-year old is one of the most highly rated players on earth at his age, and the club that signs him are getting a gem.

Chelsea want him, but as with players of his quality, they face serious competition from two of Europe's mega clubs, PSG and Real Madrid.

The Blue's are speaking to the player, but will need to provide a serious package for him to choose Stamford Bridge.

Endrick

Chelsea remain in discussions to sign Endrick.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea remain in discussions to sign Endrick from Palmeiras, but they face major competition from Real Madrid and PSG, who believe they can sign the player too.

PSG have already bid for Endrick, but there has been no agreement reached as of yet. Real Madrid are really pushing and are serious about the signing, as reported by Fabrizio Romano last week.

Chelsea will try until the end for Endrick, but will have to provide a project and package that trumps that of Real Madrid and PSG. 

Endrick

Endrick is wanted by Real Madrid and PSG.

Endrick and his family came to the Chelsea training ground, and met Thiago Silva as the club looked to convince the player to choose Chelsea.

The race is on, and will continue over the next few weeks. The choice ultimately lies with Endrick, and Chelsea will be hoping the Brazilian wants to play in the Premier League in the coming years.

