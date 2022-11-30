Report: Chelsea Remain In Discussions To Sign Endrick
Endrick is a player Chelsea are really desperate to sign, and it is no surprise as to why. The 16-year old is one of the most highly rated players on earth at his age, and the club that signs him are getting a gem.
Chelsea want him, but as with players of his quality, they face serious competition from two of Europe's mega clubs, PSG and Real Madrid.
The Blue's are speaking to the player, but will need to provide a serious package for him to choose Stamford Bridge.
According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea remain in discussions to sign Endrick from Palmeiras, but they face major competition from Real Madrid and PSG, who believe they can sign the player too.
Read More
PSG have already bid for Endrick, but there has been no agreement reached as of yet. Real Madrid are really pushing and are serious about the signing, as reported by Fabrizio Romano last week.
Chelsea will try until the end for Endrick, but will have to provide a project and package that trumps that of Real Madrid and PSG.
Endrick and his family came to the Chelsea training ground, and met Thiago Silva as the club looked to convince the player to choose Chelsea.
The race is on, and will continue over the next few weeks. The choice ultimately lies with Endrick, and Chelsea will be hoping the Brazilian wants to play in the Premier League in the coming years.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Xabi Alonso Wants To Keep Callum Hudson-Odoi At Bayer Leverkusen
- Report: Chelsea Have Made No Fresh Contact For Romeo Lavia
- Report: Memphis Depay Interested In January Move To Chelsea
- Report: Armando Broja To Return To Cobham To Assess Ankle Injury
- Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Could Sign Christopher Nkunku For January
- Report: Graham Potter Has 'Full Backing' Of Owners
- Report: Arsen Zakharyan Payment Logistics 'Handled'