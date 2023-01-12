Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Remain In Talks For Marcus Thuram

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Report: Chelsea Remain In Talks For Marcus Thuram

Chelsea remain in talks for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram and are hoping to convince the striker to join.

There are some new rumours emerging that Marcus Thuram wants to stay at Borussia Monchengladbach until the end of the season instead of moving to a new club in January.

Chelsea have interest in Thuram and see his price and profile as a major opportunity on the market. Thuram is a free agent in June but Chelsea want him in January to help the squad for the second half of the season.

There are chances Thuram stays but Chelsea are trying to convince him to leave.

Marcus Thuram

Chelsea are still in talks for Marcus Thuram.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea remain in talks to sign Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thuram is rumoured to want to stay at Gladbach until the summer when he will be a free agent, but Chelsea are really keen on signing the player now to help their push for top four.

Inter Milan also have interest in Thuram but it is no ultimately up to whether the player wants to leave now or stay on until June.

Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram has been rumoured to want to stay at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Talks are ongoing between the agent of Thuram and Chelsea as things stand. Chelsea are trying to convince Thuram to leave now and join them on a permanent transfer.

Chelsea would likely have to pay around £10million for Thuram now as he is still under contract at the club, but it may be £10million worth spending in the context of their season.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Moises Caicedo & Alexis Mac Allister
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Moises Caicedo And Alexis Mac Allister

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce The Signing Of Joao Felix On Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Graham Potter
Transfer News

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'Attracting' Interest In Spain

By Stephen Smith
Kepa
Media

'We Are Not Happy' - Kepa Arrizabalaga On Recent Form

By Stephen Smith
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

'I Don't Know' - Arsen Zakharyan On Future

By Stephen Smith
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Joao Felix In London To Undergo Chelsea Medical

By Dylan McBennett
Reece James
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Signing A Right-Back Has Become A Priority

By Dylan McBennett
Karim Benzema
Transfer News

Report: 5 Free Transfers Chelsea Could Make This Summer

By Dylan McBennett