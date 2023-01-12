Report: Chelsea Remain In Talks For Marcus Thuram

There are some new rumours emerging that Marcus Thuram wants to stay at Borussia Monchengladbach until the end of the season instead of moving to a new club in January.

Chelsea have interest in Thuram and see his price and profile as a major opportunity on the market. Thuram is a free agent in June but Chelsea want him in January to help the squad for the second half of the season.

There are chances Thuram stays but Chelsea are trying to convince him to leave.

Chelsea are still in talks for Marcus Thuram. IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea remain in talks to sign Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Thuram is rumoured to want to stay at Gladbach until the summer when he will be a free agent, but Chelsea are really keen on signing the player now to help their push for top four.

Inter Milan also have interest in Thuram but it is no ultimately up to whether the player wants to leave now or stay on until June.

Marcus Thuram has been rumoured to want to stay at Borussia Monchengladbach. IMAGO / RHR-Foto

Talks are ongoing between the agent of Thuram and Chelsea as things stand. Chelsea are trying to convince Thuram to leave now and join them on a permanent transfer.

Chelsea would likely have to pay around £10million for Thuram now as he is still under contract at the club, but it may be £10million worth spending in the context of their season.

