Report: Chelsea Remain In The Race For Endrick

The race for Endrick was always set to be a difficult one for every club involved, as there is so much interest surrounding the Brazilian striker. He is wanted by some top clubs.

Endrick has yet to decide who he wants to sign for, and each club are preparing proposal's that they believe will tip the balance in terms of the chances of convincing him to sign.

Chelsea have not given up in the race to sign Endrick.

Chelsea remain in the race for Endrick. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea remain in the race to sign Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick, and have not given up on the player despite growing interest from PSG.

PSG made an opening bid, as revealed by the player's father a few days ago, but there is yet to be any agreement between the French club and the Brazilian club.

Endrick may look at Neymar as an idol, and the chance to sign and possibly play for the same club as him may be a tipping point.

Chelsea are not giving up, and believe they still have a chance to sign Endrick despite not making a formal bid for the player yet. Endrick's father and family have already been to the Chelsea training ground.

The race is still open, and either one of PSG, Real Madrid or Chelsea still have big chances to be the club to finally get the deal over the line.

