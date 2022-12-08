Report: Chelsea Remain In The Race For Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have been the talk of the week in terms of the race for Jude Bellingham, and from the outside of the England camp looking in, it seems like the deal is already done.

Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold's blossoming relationship with the midfielder has sparked chatter on social media, but the deal is not done yet, and the race is still on.

Chelsea remain in the race to sign Bellingham, as do many other clubs.

Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham's friendship has sparked chatter online. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are still in the race to sign Jude Bellingham, and there is no done deal or agreements in place in the race as of yet.

Liverpool are of course pushing as Jurgen Klopp wants to nail down a midfielder after missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni, but Chelsea remain in the running.

Bellingham and Declan Rice are the main targets for Chelsea in the midfield position, and while Rice seems to definitely be the more attainable on, Bellingham is one they believe is within the realms of possibility.

Chelsea remain in the race for sign Jude Bellingham. IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has admitted it would be difficult for his side to enter the race for Jude Bellingham now, but Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid along with Liverpool are the teams trying to hardest.

Manchester United are thought to be looking elsewhere for a midfielder, and Chelsea will need to be wary of their interest in Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

