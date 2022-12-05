Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Remain Interested In Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez

Chelsea remain interested in Edson Alvarez from Ajax as they look for a new midfielder.

Chelsea are heavily putting emphasis on the fact they need a new midfielder, and they are expected to sign one in either January or the summer, or even both.

Edson Alvarez was a target in the summer, or more so a target at the end of the summer as Chelsea bid for a number of midfielders towards the end of the window.

Ajax blocked the move, but Chelsea have remained interested in the Mexican midfielder.

According to Bobby Vincent, Chelsea remain interested in Ajax and Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, and could make a move for the player in the January transfer window.

Chelsea had a £43million bid turned down for Alvarez in the summer by Ajax because the bid was made too late in the window and Ajax had already lost too many players prior to that.

The Dutch side may be more willing to do business in January, and Chelsea could make a concrete offer in the window as they look to build something new in midfield. It's been an area of weakness this season.

Declan Rice is still the priority, but Chelsea are expected to sign two midfielders, not just one. Alvarez is one of the names the club are looking at for the second midfielder spot.

Interest for now, but it could be something that turns into more as the January window edges closer.

