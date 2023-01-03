Report: Chelsea Remain Interested In Arsenal Target Mykhailo Mudryk

Rafael Leao is now close to agreeing a new deal with AC Milan, which has clearly forced Chelsea to move forward in their pursuit of other wingers around world football.

Mykhailo Mudryk is currently being chased by Arsenal quite intensely, and negotiations are underway between all parties in regards to that deal. Chelsea are now looking to hijack it.

Mudryk is a prime target for Arsenal, and Chelsea can only swoop in if that deal falls apart.

Chelsea remain interested in Mykhailo Mudryk. IMAGO / motivio

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea remain interested in Mykhailo Mudryk from Shaktar Donetsk, but cannot move for the player unless Arsenal's current pursuit falls apart.

Arsenal are in talks to sign Mudryk and have offered two separate fees that have both been rejected by the Ukrainian club. They want close to the £90million Manchester United paid for Antony.

Chelsea have had to move elsewhere in their search for a new winger after it was revealed Rafael Leao is close to signing a new deal, and Mudryk has been described by many as the perfect winger.

The current feeling is that Arsenal will sign him as they are now deep in negotiations. Chelsea are prepared to wait out to see what happens with the deal, as they are firm admirers of the player.

Interest for now and a little bit of sniffing around the deal to scare Arsenal, but nothing will change until Arsenal sign him or fail to do so.

