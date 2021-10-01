October 1, 2021
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea Remain Interested in Bayern Munich Defender Niklas Sule on Free Transfer

A Rudiger replacement?
Author:

Chelsea are still interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule and could make a move for the German next summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old's contract with the German giants expires in 2022, meaning that Chelsea can negotiate with him over a free transfer for next summer.

As per 90min, the played continues to be of interest to Chelsea.

Sule 2

Sule could be available as negotiations with Bayern Munich over a new contract have stalled.

Chelsea have been 'heavily linked' with the defender, and club officials at Bayern have stated that discussions are ongoing with the player's entourage - all options on the table, but a final decision on the player's future is yet to be taken.

The Hoffenheim academy graduate, who joined the Bavarians in 2017, registered 20 league appearances over the course of the 2020/21 campaign and is a beast, standing at six feet and five inches.

Sule 3

The news comes as Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a move in the opposite direction, also on a free transfer.

However, Bayern Munich's director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic rubbished the rumours, stating that the club were happy with their current defensive options, which include Sule.

“(Bayern is) really well-staffed at centre-back. We have strengthened ourselves very well and brought in a top player in Upamecano; Lucas Hernandez is there, Tanguy Nianzou is there, Benjamin Pavard can also play inside – we are really very, very well staffed." he said.

