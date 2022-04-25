Report: Chelsea Remain Interested in Jules Kounde & Wesley Fofana Amid Antonio Rudiger's Pending Departure

Chelsea are said to remain interested in Jules Kounde and Wesley Fofana amid Antonio Rudiger's pending departure, according to reports.

The Blues will see the German international leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires after five years in west London.

Thomas Tuchel's side will therefore be looking at the transfer market to recruit his replacement as they prepare for life without the centre-back.

IMAGO / Action Plus

According to the Evening Standard, both Kounde and Fofana are still on the club's list of targets for the upcoming transfer window.

La Liga giants Real Madrid are said to be the favourites to land Rudiger in the summer, and Andreas Christensen is still set to join Barcelona at the end of his contract.

Kounde has been a long term target for the Blues and nearly joined last summer as personal terms were agreed, but a move from Sevilla did not materialise.

Chelsea's interest in Fofana has been reported as far back as December, with the west London side keen on signing the defender from fellow Premier League outfit Leicester City.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Tuchel revealed after their 1-0 win against West Ham that Rudiger is set to depart from the club at the end of the season, as he said: "Toni, the media is on it. The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions. Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but out hands are tied. We don't take it personally. It is his decision.

"He is a key figure and will stay that way until the end of the season. But it is disappointing. We will miss him a lot. He gives courage in the dressing room.

"The kind everyone is afraid of, but the kind to play 50-55 games at an outstanding level. He is a top defender in the last one and a half years for me. We then need to find another solution."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube