Report: Chelsea Remain Interested in LOSC Lille's Jonathan David

Chelsea remain interested in LOSC Lille forward Jonathan David after keeping a close eye on him, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has also attracted the interest from a whole host of European sides including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

As per Goal, Chelsea are also interested in the Canadian star after keeping an eye on him for many years.

However, for Chelsea to make a move for David, they would have to sell a big-money signing such as Romelu Lukaku or Timo Werner to make room for the youngster.

He has three years left on his deal at the French club and is set to come up against the Blues on Tuesday when they face each other in the last-16 of the Champions League.

It was previously reported that a summer switch was 'increasingly likely' as Chelsea look to add to their ranks.

David's agent, Nick Mavromaras, provided an update on the forward's future last month.

He told TSN: "(David would) benefit from a summer move.”

Mavromaras added: “The questions that we ask clubs are simple: What’s the project (club ambition)?

"There are a lot of questions that we go through when we meet with a club, and the one that checks the most boxes will be the one that will be (David's) next destination.”

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will be willing to make a move for the talented youngster but they will surely face a lot of competition for his signature.

