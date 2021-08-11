Report: Chelsea Remain Interested in Sasa Kalajdzic Despite Romelu Lukaku Signing

The Blues still want the Austrian.

There is still 'some interest' from Chelsea for Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic, even with the impending arrival of Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Blues had previously been linked with the Austrian following an impressive Euro 2020 campaign.

As per Ed Aarons, Chelsea are still interested in signing the forward but the move will depend on Tammy Abraham leaving.

The striker has previously been linked as an alternative to Erling Haaland when Chelsea were interested in the Norwegian star.

It was reported that it would take a lot of persuading for Stuttgart to sell their forward as the 24-year-old is not on the transfer list. Stuttgart had set a target of £34 million to raise in sales this summer and have already met this.

The Blues have already agreed a deal to re-sign Lukaku this summer but with Abraham set to depart, Kalajdzic could also join the club.

The 28-year-old Belgian is on the verge of signing for the Blues for £97.5 million on a five-year contract but is yet to be officially announced by the club.

What Thomas Tuchel said about Lukaku

"Well I'm absolutely not in a position to announce anything and I will maybe refuse to talk about it because we are in a matchday minus one press conference before a European final," Tuchel told the media.

"It's clearly not the moment for personal discussions of our squad. As you know I have a lot of trust in the existing squad and we proved already we can be a strong side.

