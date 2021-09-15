Report: Jules Kounde Reamins 'Major Target' for Chelsea Despite Summer Setback

Chelsea are still keen on signing Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde despite failing in their efforts to secure the 22-year-old in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The defender was said to have been 'furious' with Sevilla for not letting him join Thomas Tuchel's side.

As per Goal, Kounde remains a 'major target' for Tuchel's side.

The defender wanted a move to Chelsea and was frustrated as the Blues opted against paying Sevilla's massive demands.

The La Liga club wanted Tuchel's side to pay the full release clause, which they refused to do.

Sevilla had 'changed the goalposts' on Deadline Day and raised their asking price for the French international, a price that Chelsea were not prepared to meet.

The La Liga club saw Chelsea sell Kurt Zouma to West Ham in a deal worth £29.8 million and demanded that the west London club met Kounde's release clause.

Goal report that Chelsea made one official bid before giving up on Kounde but could go back in for the defender in the January transfer window.

However, Sevilla would need to find a replacement for Kounde before agreeing to his departure.

With Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen all out of contract next summer, the Blues are keen to sign a defender in January as Tuchel looks to improve his already impressive defenisive options.

It remains to be seen as to if Chelsea will make a move for the 22-year-old when the window re-opens in January but with his relationship with the Spanish club fractured, a move could happen.

