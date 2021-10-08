    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Remain Keen On Sevilla’s Jules Kounde

    Author:

    Chelsea are still keen on the signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to reports. 

    The Blues attempted to acquire the Frenchman during the summer transfer window but were unable to agree a deal before the deadline. 

    He is a widely known top target for the club and recent rumours suggest they may make another attempt to sign him. 

    sipa_35458907

    According to 90min, Chelsea still remain keen on Kounde.

    The 22-year-old centre-back is known as one of football's hottest young prospects and the Blues worked hard to try and seal his signature over the summer months.

    However, a deal failed to materialise and Kounde remains at Sevilla for another season.

    It was also reported that the defender was 'furious' with his employers for not allowing him to move to west London, and was even said to be ignoring calls from club director Monchi and manager Julen Lopetegui.

    sipa_35228390

    Sevilla raised the asking price for their young star and eventually set a fee that Chelsea were unwilling to meet, despite agreeing personal terms with the player.

    Kounde has made eight appearances so far this season, including four clean sheets. The previous campaign saw him feature 49 times in all competitions and score four goals for Los Nervionenses.

    Despite failing to sign him in the summer, the Blues defence have enjoyed a strong start to the season.

    The likes of Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen have all managed to keep five clean sheets and thus help guide Chelsea to the top of the Premier League table.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35301069
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Remain Keen On Sevilla’s Jules Kounde

    54 seconds ago
    sipa_35236800 (6)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel: I'm Grateful to Be Managing in the Premier League At Chelsea

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35425797 (1)
    News

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars Who Could Feature On Friday 8 October

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35458638
    News

    Romelu Lukaku's Impressive Stats After Goalscoring Return for Belgium

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35457326
    News

    Newcastle United Send Chelsea Premier League Title Warning Following £305M Takeover

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (26)
    News

    FIFA to Make Club World Cup Decision On October 20 as Chelsea Set to Learn Fate

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35322934 (3)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Handed Chelsea Blow as Brazil Make Thiago Silva Decision

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35322531 (1)
    News

    Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Champions League Away Clash vs Malmo in November

    6 hours ago