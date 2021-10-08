Report: Chelsea Remain Keen On Sevilla’s Jules Kounde

Chelsea are still keen on the signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to reports.

The Blues attempted to acquire the Frenchman during the summer transfer window but were unable to agree a deal before the deadline.

He is a widely known top target for the club and recent rumours suggest they may make another attempt to sign him.

(Photo by DIRK WAEM/Belga/Sipa USA)

According to 90min, Chelsea still remain keen on Kounde.

The 22-year-old centre-back is known as one of football's hottest young prospects and the Blues worked hard to try and seal his signature over the summer months.

However, a deal failed to materialise and Kounde remains at Sevilla for another season.

It was also reported that the defender was 'furious' with his employers for not allowing him to move to west London, and was even said to be ignoring calls from club director Monchi and manager Julen Lopetegui.

(Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO)

Sevilla raised the asking price for their young star and eventually set a fee that Chelsea were unwilling to meet, despite agreeing personal terms with the player.

Kounde has made eight appearances so far this season, including four clean sheets. The previous campaign saw him feature 49 times in all competitions and score four goals for Los Nervionenses.

Despite failing to sign him in the summer, the Blues defence have enjoyed a strong start to the season.

The likes of Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen have all managed to keep five clean sheets and thus help guide Chelsea to the top of the Premier League table.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube