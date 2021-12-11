Report: Chelsea Continue to Pursue Their Interest in Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Chelsea continue to pursue their interest in Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, according to reports.

The Blues were interested in bringing in the 23-year-old over the summer but the deal never transpired in the end.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel insisted it was due to his concentration on the upcoming season that he wasn't able to bring in Kounde.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team," Tuchel said back in September.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

As per Goal, Chelsea are still interested in the services of Kounde, with the upcoming January transfer window on the horizon.

This news comes over speculation that Antonio Rudiger, one of Chelsea's star centre-backs, may leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Real Madrid are reportedly the 'firm favourites' to secure the German defender's signature.

Rudiger's departure from the club was speculated previously due to a disagreement in his salary during contract negotiations, and his departure now looks even more certain.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

In his place, Chelsea have looked at Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, but while he is recovering from injury, the Blues are unlikely to make an offer for him.

Instead, Chelsea's interest continues in Sevilla's Kounde, who also looks to be interested in joining the west London club despite the transfer failing to materialise in the summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube