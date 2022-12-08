Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Remain Keen On Signing Josko Gvardiol

IMAGO / Nordphoto

Report: Chelsea Remain Keen On Signing Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea remain very keen on landing the signing of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Josko Gvardiol is a player Chelsea have been chasing without end since the summer, and they are still very keen on landing the player until this day.

The Croatian defender is fully focused on the World Cup with Croatia, and will leave the talks of his future until after the tournament. There are already a number of clubs circling with heavy interest.

Chelsea are one of those, and are reported to be in the lead to sign him.

Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea remain keen on signing Josko Gvardiol.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea remain keen on signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, but the race is indeed an open race as things stand.

Real Madrid have intensified their interest, and clubs like Manchester City and Barcelona have reignited theirs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea have been there in the race since the summer, and have had talks with representatives of Gvardiol and even RB Leipzig about the chances of signing him.

Gvardiol will be available for around £90million. The fee is massive but the potential of the player is countless and boundless.

Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol's future will be solved after the World Cup.

Croatia play Brazil tomorrow on the 9th of December in the World Cup quarter final, and the future of Josko Gvardiol is expected to be a lot clearer after the tournament has finished.

2023 will be the year the defender gets his move to a big club, the only question now is which club he moves to.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Are Ready To Bid For Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

By Dylan McBennett
Adrien Rabiot
Transfer News

Report: Adrien Rabiot Speaks On His Future Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Al Nassr Rumours

By Dylan McBennett
Kylian Mbappe
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch France vs England

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Close in On Jude Bellingham Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Frenkie De Jong Declared Not For Sale Amid Interest From Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Kingsley Coman
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Christian Pulisic And Kingsley Coman Swap Deal

By Dylan McBennett
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Transfer News

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Wants To Stay At Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett