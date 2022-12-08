Report: Chelsea Remain Keen On Signing Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol is a player Chelsea have been chasing without end since the summer, and they are still very keen on landing the player until this day.

The Croatian defender is fully focused on the World Cup with Croatia, and will leave the talks of his future until after the tournament. There are already a number of clubs circling with heavy interest.

Chelsea are one of those, and are reported to be in the lead to sign him.

Chelsea remain keen on signing Josko Gvardiol. IMAGO / motivio

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea remain keen on signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, but the race is indeed an open race as things stand.

Real Madrid have intensified their interest, and clubs like Manchester City and Barcelona have reignited theirs.

Chelsea have been there in the race since the summer, and have had talks with representatives of Gvardiol and even RB Leipzig about the chances of signing him.

Gvardiol will be available for around £90million. The fee is massive but the potential of the player is countless and boundless.

Josko Gvardiol's future will be solved after the World Cup. IMAGO / motivio

Croatia play Brazil tomorrow on the 9th of December in the World Cup quarter final, and the future of Josko Gvardiol is expected to be a lot clearer after the tournament has finished.

2023 will be the year the defender gets his move to a big club, the only question now is which club he moves to.

