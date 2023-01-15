Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Remain Very Interested In Vitor Roque

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Chelsea are still interested in Vitor Roque but are likely to sign the player in the simmer rather than January.

Chelsea have been interested in Vitor Roque for a number of months and the interest remains despite the reports surrounding the deal ceasing in recent weeks.

Roque does not turn 18 until January and Chelsea are prepared to wait until the summer to make a deal happen. The Blue's will have learned from their mistakes with Endrick and will try to see off any competition.

They are not alone in their interest for Roque, but Chelsea do currently lead the race.

According to RJP Journalism, Chelsea remain very interested in signing Vitor Roque but a deal is more likely to happen in the summer than in the January transfer window.

Athletico Paranaense are prepared to allow Roque to leave for the right price and the player is ready to follow in the footsteps of Endrick and make his big move to Europe.

We understand here at Chelsea Transfer Room that while there is interest from other clubs including PSG and Atletico Madrid, Chelsea are currently favourites for his signature.

Vitor Roque will cost around €35million.

Paranaense are looking for around €35million for Roque and Chelsea are prepared to wait to sign him until the summer due to the fact he does not turn 18 until February.

Youth is something Chelsea are continuing to focus on and Vitor Roque is a part of that future vision the club have. 

