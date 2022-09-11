Report: Chelsea Remains Interested In Arsen Zakharyan

Since stepping in as co-owner, Todd Boehly has set his sights on improving Chelsea's youth system.

Boehly has treated Chelsea's academy set up like the first team, bringing in highly rated youngsters to the club to develop through the academy no matter the price.

IMAGO / News Images

This summer the Blues brought in Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa and Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan costing the club close to £30 million for the two youngsters who have both joined Chelsea's under 21s.

Chelsea looked to bring in Arsen Zakharyan in the summer after the club activated the youngster's £12.6 million release clause and agreed on personal terms.

However, Dynamo Moscow later revealed that the transfer was blocked due to the sanctions Britain has placed on Russia.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Due to the ongoing situation involving Russia and Ukraine, doing any form of business with a Russian club is near impossible, even acquiring a work permit for Zakharyan would have been a struggle.

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea still remains interested in the Russian midfielder and has a plan to follow the 19-year-old in the coming months.

The Blues will once again try to sign Zakharyan to bolster their midfield in the January transfer window but there is still the risk of the transfer getting blocked again.

Read More Chelsea Stories