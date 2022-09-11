Report: Chelsea Remains Interested In Arsen Zakharyan
Since stepping in as co-owner, Todd Boehly has set his sights on improving Chelsea's youth system.
Boehly has treated Chelsea's academy set up like the first team, bringing in highly rated youngsters to the club to develop through the academy no matter the price.
This summer the Blues brought in Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa and Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan costing the club close to £30 million for the two youngsters who have both joined Chelsea's under 21s.
Chelsea looked to bring in Arsen Zakharyan in the summer after the club activated the youngster's £12.6 million release clause and agreed on personal terms.
However, Dynamo Moscow later revealed that the transfer was blocked due to the sanctions Britain has placed on Russia.
Read More
Due to the ongoing situation involving Russia and Ukraine, doing any form of business with a Russian club is near impossible, even acquiring a work permit for Zakharyan would have been a struggle.
According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea still remains interested in the Russian midfielder and has a plan to follow the 19-year-old in the coming months.
The Blues will once again try to sign Zakharyan to bolster their midfield in the January transfer window but there is still the risk of the transfer getting blocked again.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- David Moyes Slams VAR After Controversial Chelsea vs West Ham Decision
- Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Reece James's New Contract
- 'I'm Waiting' - Arsen Zakharyan On Signing For Chelsea
- Ross Barkley Joins OGC Nice Fabrizio Romano Confirms
- PGMOL Admit West Ham’s Goal vs Chelsea Shouldn’t Have Been Disallowed
- Lauren James Makes Debut As England Qualify For The 2023 World Cup
- Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Late Bid For Romeo Lavia
- Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Has Been Sent To Milan To Be Fitted With Mask
- Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Update On Edouard Mendy
- Chelsea Forward Armando Broja Signs New Long-Term Deal