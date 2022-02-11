Report: Chelsea Resume Antonio Rudiger Contract Talks

Chelsea have resumed contract talks with defender Antonio Rudiger over a new deal and are hopeful of agreeing terms, according to reports.

The 28-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season, with clubs circling.

As per Guardian Football, Chelsea have resumed talks with the German defender.

Rudiger has rejected his club's most recent contract extension offer that would see him earn around £200,000-per-week.

However, since this report has emerged, it is now being reported that the Germany international is looking to earn £225,000-per-week, which is over double the amount he currently earns.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is desperate to keep hold of his man, who has shown his quality during his time at the club.

As the season end nears, speculation will increase surrounding Rudiger's future, but he won't and isn't letting it phase him.

"I find it easy to do because these are not only words that I'm saying that I'm fully committed to the cause. I think I've shown it," he said.

"There were also much worse times than this so, for me, I find it easy. I am focused on what is happening here, on the pitch."

Rudiger is keeping his options open but will listen to his family. He did hint that it is down to Chelsea if they want to keep him beyond the summer.

The Blues will be hopeful of reaching an agreement rather than letting their defender leave on a free transfer.

