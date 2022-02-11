Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Resume Antonio Rudiger Contract Talks

Chelsea have resumed contract talks with defender Antonio Rudiger over a new deal and are hopeful of agreeing terms, according to reports.

The 28-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season, with clubs circling.

As per Guardian Football, Chelsea have resumed talks with the German defender.

imago1009392188h

Rudiger has rejected his club's most recent contract extension offer that would see him earn around £200,000-per-week.

However, since this report has emerged, it is now being reported that the Germany international is looking to earn £225,000-per-week, which is over double the amount he currently earns.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is desperate to keep hold of his man, who has shown his quality during his time at the club.

Read More

imago1009394908h

As the season end nears, speculation will increase surrounding Rudiger's future, but he won't and isn't letting it phase him

"I find it easy to do because these are not only words that I'm saying that I'm fully committed to the cause. I think I've shown it," he said.

"There were also much worse times than this so, for me, I find it easy. I am focused on what is happening here, on the pitch."

Rudiger is keeping his options open but will listen to his family. He did hint that it is down to Chelsea if they want to keep him beyond the summer. 

The Blues will be hopeful of reaching an agreement rather than letting their defender leave on a free transfer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009585779h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Resume Antonio Rudiger Contract Talks

just now
imago1006751991h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Believe Kepa Arrizabalaga Should Be Spains First Choice Goalkeeper

1 hour ago
imago1008938281h (1)
News

Edouard Mendy Happy to Join Chelsea Squad Early From AFCON Ahead of Club World Cup Final

11 hours ago
imago1008938281h (1)
News

Edouard Mendy Returns to Chelsea Training Ahead of Club World Cup Final

11 hours ago
imago1009569617h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea in 'No Rush' to Sell Kepa Arrizabalaga After Impressive Club World Cup Performances

12 hours ago
imago1009564774h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Open to Offers for Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

12 hours ago
imago1008815810h
News

Reece James Provides Injury Update for Chelsea Fans as He Eyes Up Return to Action

13 hours ago
imago1009564774h
News

'We're Very Happy' - Kepa Reflects on Reaching Final of Club World Cup With Chelsea

13 hours ago