Report: Chelsea Retain Interest In Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea remain interested in Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Chelsea have retained their interest in Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, and could be interested in bringing him to the club in the coming months. The Italian was originally viewed as a plan b in case Mason Mount didn't sign a new deal, but that could change as they look to bolster the squad.

Mason Mount now looks likely to sign a new deal at the club, as it seems a matter of time before an agreement is reached for the Chelsea midfielder.

Pellegrini is Roma captain, and it would take a decent fee for Chelsea to take him away from the club.

According to Ekrem Konur, Chelsea are still interested in the signing of Lorenzo Pellegrini from Roma, as they look to strengthen the midfield at the club.

Chelsea want two midfielders in the coming months, as they look to offload some fringe players and replace the outgoing N'Golo Kante

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are targets for the defensive midfield spot, and Pellegrini could be a player they look at for the other role.

Pellegrini has one goal and four assists from midfield this season for Roma, and is a player Chelsea like and have had on the radar for a while.

It is unknown whether Chelsea will make a move directly as of yet, but he is definitely a target for the club as of now.

