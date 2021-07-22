Report: Chelsea Revive Interest in Bayern Munich Forward Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Robert Lewandowski's situation at Bayern Munich this summer, according to reports.

With two years left on his current deal at the Allianz Arena, the Poland international is being monitored by several top clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, who were keeping tabs on the attacker as they look to bolster their attacking outlets ahead of the new campaign.

Widely regarded as the best and most lethal finisher to have graced the beautiful game over the past decade, Lewandowski will not face a shortage of suitors should he decide to start a next chapter in the twilight of his career next summer.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

As reported by Goal, Chelsea have revived their interest in the former Borussia Dortmund man, and have asked to be kept informed about his contract situation.

It has further been stated that the forward may be tempted by the prospect of a move overseas after spending more than a decade in the Bundesliga.

Bayern have refused to sell their star forward this summer, though a move next year hasn't been ruled out by the Bundesliga side - however, they would be expecting around €50 million at that time.

Since arriving on a free transfer from Dortmund in 2013, Lewandowski has bagged 294 goals and 65 assists in 329 appearances across all competitions for the German giants.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving.

"But, we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube