Report: Chelsea & Roman Abramovich Have Already Made Move to Land Erling Haaland

Roman Abramovich has already made his move to sign Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is Chelsea's primary centre-forward target for the summer window. Thomas Tuchel is reported to have been 'promised significant funds' by Abramovich to spend in the window.

Haaland has a £68 million release clause that becomes active next summer, however Chelsea will try to land him this year. Dortmund have been claimed to want £150 million if they are to sell to the Blues this summer.

And as per BILD in Germany, Abramovich has already released the funds and given the green light for a deal to happen.

Haaland was coy on his future when asked if he was staying at Dortmund. Simply smiling and not responding.

His agent Mino Raiola also remain tightlipped, responding to the Chelsea rumours saying: ""There is nothing to say."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube