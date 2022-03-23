Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Sanctions Hinder Pursuit of Leeds United Star Raphinha

Chelsea were leading the race for Leeds United star Raphinha before they had restrictions placed on the Club following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK Government, according to reports.

 Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale before being sanctioned, suspending any transfer activities within the club.

Raine Group, the merchant bank in charge of the sale, have received all the bids and will whittle them down to a shortlist of two or three.

imago1008591541h

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea were leading the race for Raphinha before the sanctions were put in place.

It is believed that the Brazilian will be available for as little as €25 million if Leeds are relegated and if they stay up he has a minimum fee release clause of €75m, which means that Leeds cannot stop any club who bids that amount.

football.london previously reported that Chelsea have held an interest in Raphinha since his days at Rennes during the 2019/20 campaign when Blues scouts were watching Senegalese international Edouard Mendy, as well as 19-year-old Edouardo Camavinga.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Raphinha was strongly linked with the Blues ahead of the January transfer window, but the 25-year-old ended up staying at Leeds.

imago1008591628h

Chelsea could re-enter the race for Raphinha if a takeover happens before the summer transfer window and the sanctions are lifted on the Club.

However, it remains to be seen as to how long a sale would take, with Raine Group looking for a swift process.

With a deadline for bids set for March 18, Raine Group were set to announce a shortlist of two or three preferred parties.

Despite this, it has been revealed that the delay in announcing the shortlist is due to the complex nature of the bids that have been submitted as well as the high volume of information left with Raine, which means the process has taken longer.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chelsea as their transfer plans are currently on hold.

