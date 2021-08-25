Report: Chelsea 'Scared Off' By Bayern Munich's €90M Valuation for Kingsley Coman

Chelsea have cooled their interest in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side were reportedly keen in the 25-year-old who had attracted interest from across Europe.

Coman is yet to agree a contract extension at Bayern, his current deal expires in 2023 and they remain 'locked in negotiations' over a fresh contract.

Sipa USA

A departure is 'not out of the question' for Coman this summer, as per BILD via Sport Witness. Bayern have set a valuation of €90 million for the Frenchman.

But this has seen Chelsea's interest in the winger come to an end. The Blues have been 'scared off' Coman due to the high valuation from the German champions.

Bayern would need to lower their demands if they wanted the west London outfit to revive their interest, with Coman in the final two years of his current deal.

Sipa USA

Chelsea have only signed two players this summer - Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer and the blockbuster arrival of Romelu Lukaku, but more could follow through the doors at Stamford Bridge as the final days of the window approach.

Jules Kounde of Sevilla and Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez are of interest to the Blues, but no firm move has been made for either player yet.

