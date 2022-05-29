Report: Chelsea Schedule Jules Kounde Meeting in Bid to Quickly Finalise £50M Transfer

Chelsea are organising a meeting with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde this week in an attempt to finalise a transfer over the summer worth around £50 million, according to reports.

The French defender was linked with a move to west London last summer but after his La Liga club rejected the Premier League side's offers, Kounde ended up staying in Spain.

This season however, his future has looked decided, as he nears the end of his contract and edges closer to a move away.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

As per the Mirror, Chelsea are setting up a meeting with Kounde and his representatives this week in an attempt to convince him on a move to England on a four-year deal.

The club originally had an offer of £42.5 million knocked back by Sevilla who reportedly want closer to £70 million for their star centre-back.

The Blues are hoping that they can take him off their books with a £50 million bid plus add-ons.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

In a summer that will likely see Chelsea lose potentially three or four defenders as well as a defensive midfielder, the west London side will be in desperate need of restructuring their defensive units.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso are all poised to leave in the summer with Cesar Azpilicueta's future still uncertain.

One of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are also set to leave which means the Blues will need to act fast in the upcoming transfer window.

