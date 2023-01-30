Report: Chelsea Schedule New Round Of Talks For Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have scheduled a new round of talks with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez and there is a belief in the Chelsea camp that there is a deal there to be done.

There will be no problem in terms of personal terms from Chelsea, the only issue left to resolve now in the deal is Benfica's stance and reluctance to allow the player to leave.

Chelsea are willing to pay the £105million release clause but are trying to work out ways to pay below that.

Chelsea have scheduled a new round of talks for tomorrow with Benfica. IMAGO / HMB-Media

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have scheduled a new round of talks with Benfica on Monday for Enzo Fernandez.

Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are leading the charge from a Chelsea standpoint, and they are willing to pay what Benfica want for the player.

Ultimately the decision will lie with Benfica and Rui Costa but they will have little to no choice if the release clause is matched.

As things stand Chelsea are trying to work out alternative ways to get Enzo, and a player plus cash deal has been something mentioned in negotiations, although nothing has been agreed yet.

Chelsea's pursuit of Moises Caicedo is now likely ended with their last ditch effort for Enzo, leaving Arsenal with free reign to try and convince Brighton to allow the player to leave.

A tense final few days for Chelsea and their fans as they pursue Enzo Fernandez, but it could end in joy if they land the Argentine.

Read More Chelsea Stories: