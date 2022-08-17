Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Schedule New Talks With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Agent

In their quest to replace the departed Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea are mulling over bringing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to England.

Goals were a problem last season for manager Thomas Tuchel's side and they are still searching for answers to this. This search has brought them to a player who recently departed a rival for Spain: Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Amongst many other deals being pursued, the Blues are attempting to bring a striker in before the window shuts. Fabrizio Romano updated fans on their club's pursuit of the Gabonese international late Monday evening.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to his latest report, the west London club have scheduled fresh discussions with the player's agent this week. New owner Todd Boehly wishes to fully understand the intricate details of this deal and come to an agreement on personal terms before he submits a bid.

A fee of around €30 million is expected to be what it will take to bring the striker back to England. Chelsea could recoup this fee through sales of numerous players rumored to leave, such as Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

Barcelona manager Xavi is pushing hard to keep the 33-year-old in Spain, though it remains to be seen how hard his resolve will be when faced with a bid for an older player that recently joined on a free transfer.

Thomas Tuchel has obvious history with Aubameyang, which might entice him to return to the Premier League.

