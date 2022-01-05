Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Scout AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni Ahead of Prospective Transfer

Chelsea are scouting AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of a potential transfer move, according to reports. 

The Blues are keen to bolster their midfield options and with the European Champions struggling with injuries in recent weeks, a move for the 21-year-old could be made in the January transfer window. 

He is considered to be one of football's hottest prospects, so Chelsea could face competition for his signature. 

imago1008644322h

According to Goal, Thomas Tuchel's side are becoming more and more interested in a move for the Monaco star.

It is believed they are operating 'in-depth' scouting on Tchouameni ahead of a prospective move, with factors such as his attitude and personal life being taken into account.

Read More

Declan Rice, who was once part of the Cobham academy, has also been heavily linked with a move from West Ham, but the report suggests that Chelsea won't be able to sign both midfielders, either now or in the summer.

This is due to Tuchel being keen on using Conor Gallagher in the squad next season, with the youngster impressing during his loan spell at Crystal Palace so far.

imago1008017351h (1)

Tchouameni joined Monaco from fellow Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in 2020, and he has gone on to make 73 appearances in all competitions since then.

He mainly operates as a defensive midfielder, but also has the ability to play a little higher up the pitch.

Reports in November revealed that he is a player that Chelsea really appreciate, with the club keeping tabs on him for some time.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008761779h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Scout AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni Ahead of Prospective Transfer

just now
imago1008907482h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms That Romelu Lukaku Will Start for Chelsea vs Tottenham

15 minutes ago
imago1006761492h
News

Report: Chelsea Renew Contract Talks With Cesar Azpilicueta & Antonio Rudiger

30 minutes ago
imago1006815765h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Recalling Emerson From Lyon Loan as Chelsea 'Priority' for January Transfer Window

1 hour ago
imago1008445497h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich Consider Chelsea's Andreas Christensen as Antonio Rudiger Alternative

1 hour ago
imago1008813899h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Linked With Potential Transfer for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic

2 hours ago
imago1008894611h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Romelu Lukaku Wants to be a Success at Chelsea Following Apology

2 hours ago
imago1008822419h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Rules Trevoh Chalobah Out For Clash Against Tottenham Hotspur

3 hours ago