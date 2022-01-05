Report: Chelsea Scout AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni Ahead of Prospective Transfer

Chelsea are scouting AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of a potential transfer move, according to reports.

The Blues are keen to bolster their midfield options and with the European Champions struggling with injuries in recent weeks, a move for the 21-year-old could be made in the January transfer window.

He is considered to be one of football's hottest prospects, so Chelsea could face competition for his signature.

IMAGO / Xinhua

According to Goal, Thomas Tuchel's side are becoming more and more interested in a move for the Monaco star.

It is believed they are operating 'in-depth' scouting on Tchouameni ahead of a prospective move, with factors such as his attitude and personal life being taken into account.

Declan Rice, who was once part of the Cobham academy, has also been heavily linked with a move from West Ham, but the report suggests that Chelsea won't be able to sign both midfielders, either now or in the summer.

This is due to Tuchel being keen on using Conor Gallagher in the squad next season, with the youngster impressing during his loan spell at Crystal Palace so far.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Tchouameni joined Monaco from fellow Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in 2020, and he has gone on to make 73 appearances in all competitions since then.

He mainly operates as a defensive midfielder, but also has the ability to play a little higher up the pitch.

Reports in November revealed that he is a player that Chelsea really appreciate, with the club keeping tabs on him for some time.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube