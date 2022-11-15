Report: Chelsea Scouting Attacking Options Across Europe
The futures of Hakim Ziyech, Christan Pulisic and Kai Havertz are uncertain after they have failed to hit the heights expected of them at Chelsea.
As a result, Graeme Bailey reports that Rafael Leao remains a top target for the Blues, with Napoli's Victor Osimhen said to be at the top of Chelsea's striker wishlist.
Leao has seven goals and nine assists in all competitions for AC Milan this season and impressed during his side's group matches against Chelsea in the Champions League.
Napoli are flying this season, unbeaten in Serie A and into the last 16 of the Champions League after topping their group and Osimhen has been a huge reason for their success, the Nigerian scoring ten goals and notching three assists in all competitions.
Brentford's talisman Ivan Toney and Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram are also said to be on Chelsea's radar, with the club needing a major revamp in the forward areas of the pitch.
Todd Boehly seems to have almost wrapped up an attacking signing already, with a deal for RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku allegedly completed, with an announcement expected during the World Cup, according to Fabrizio Romano.
