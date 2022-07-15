Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Seal Deal For Youth Defender Zak Sturge From Brighton

Known for their fabled academy, Chelsea are looking to bolster it this summer by bringing in talented youth prospects, with one's arrival reportedly all but guaranteed.

The Blues are reportedly looking to bring in several youth targets this summer. Their academy is instrumental to their club, so this investment is hardly a surprise.

Zak Sturge

Reports on Thursday from the DailyMail claim that Chelsea have a deal in place to bring in youth defender Zak Sturge from Brighton. The defender confirmed his departure from Brighton on Thursday and seems set to join the West London club. 

Chelsea had to fend off interest from both Leeds and several Bundesliga clubs for the signature of the young Englishman. He has impressed in Brighton's youth sides and recently took part in the England under-18s Four Nations campaign.

Zak Sturge

The report mentions another youth target of Chelsea's: Tyler Dibling of Southampton. The 16-year-old attacking midfielder was promoted by manager Ralph Hasenhüttl to train with the first team late last season and made the bench for their match against Brentford in May.

Newcastle are also reportedly interested in the midfielder, so Chelsea will again have to beat out an English club if they want to bring Dibling to West London alongside Sturge.  

