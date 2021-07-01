Report: Chelsea View Haaland as 'Perfect Striker'

Chelsea have their eyes on their target

Chelsea view Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Erling Haaland as their 'perfect striker' in the search for a new talisman, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is wanted this summer by Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel's men eye a new world class centre-forward and Chelsea view the striker as their 'dream signing'.

As per Jan Aage Jjortoft, Chelsea are still prioritising the Borussia Dortmund man, who is seen as the 'perfect striker' for Tuchel's side.

The 20-year-old is seen as the 'perfect striker' for Chelsea Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images

The Norwegian has a release clause of £68 million which becomes active next summer but Chelsea are exploring a way of acquiring him this summer as they search for a goalscorer.

Owner Roman Abramovich is keen on a deal and is at the heart of trying to get a transfer agreed and over the line, and there has been a major development in the deal, as it was reported that Haaland expects to be joining the Blues next season.

However, a spanner has been thrown in the works as Haaland's agent Mino Raiola is attempting to insert a 'get-out clause' in the player's contract if he is to move to Chelsea.

The striker is enjoying his holidays as Norway failed to qualify for Euro 2020 Photo by Joaquin Corchero / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Haaland fueled speculation around his transfer to Chelsea after the striker opened up on his intentions to win the Champions League.

What has Erling Haaland said?

He revealed: “That’s my big dream. To win the Champions League one day. Hopefully I can lift that trophy and that really would be, well, amazing.”

He added: "For as long as I can remember, even when I was a really young kid, I was watching the Champions League.

"There were great teams with huge legends scoring goals. So that became my dream. My dream was to play in the Champions League, to score in the Champions League. You know that is where the best players play and that’s where the best players belong.”

Dortmund want to keep Haaland for a further season but Chelsea are doing all they can to try to bring him to west London this summer.

