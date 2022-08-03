Report: Chelsea See Inter Milian's Cesare Casadei As A Potential Successor To N'Golo Kante And Jorginho

Chelsea's experienced midfield duo of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho isn't getting any younger but now the Blues may have found a solution with Italian youngster Cesare Casadei.

The Blues are already looking to introduce 22-year-old Conor Gallagher into the midfield after an impressive loan spell at fellow London club Crystal Palace.

According to Nizaar Kinsella from the Standard, Chelsea wants long-term options when it comes to finding successors to Kante and Jorgihno with Casadei being the main target.

Despite having two bids rejected by Inter Milan, Chelsea, and Todd Boehly is keen to sign Casadei to invest in the future of the academy.

Casadei is yet to make a first-team appearance for Inter Milan but the 19-year-old is set to be one of the biggest prospects to be coming out of Italy.

Thomas Tuchel has already got a packed midfield to choose from with various ranges of age and ability.

One young centre-mid that's rumored to be leaving is Billy Gilmour. The 21-year-old has been linked to Frank Lampards Everton which could be a good move for the Scottish international after his past relationship with the Everton boss.

Chelsea has already signed Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka for a fee of £20 million. The 18-year-old is set to complete his medical today making a Blue until 2028.

