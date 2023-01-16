Report: Chelsea Seeking Out Italian Clubs To Sell Jorginho

The belief around Chelsea for some time now regarding Jorginho is that he is closer to leaving the club than he is to signing a new contract. The Italian midfielders contract is up in June, and he was always expected to leave on a free.

January is the last time for Chelsea to get any sort of compensation for the player if he does not sign a new deal and they are now reportedly seeking out interest from clubs in Italy.

Chelsea are now willing to allow Jorginho to leave this month.

Chelsea are searching for interest in Italy for Jorginho. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are seeking out interest from clubs in Italy in order to try and sell Jorginho. The club want some money instead of losing him on a free.

Unlike his midfield partner N'Golo Kante, Jorginho is quite far away from signing a new deal with the parties involved quite far from an agreement on terms.

It would be wise for Chelsea to try and cash in on the player in January and considering there is players needed to be sold Jorginho is a likely candidate to leave.

Jorginho is unlikely to sign a new deal at Chelsea. IMAGO / Sportimage

Nothing concrete has been put in place but there is some exploration being done on the side of Chelsea. Moises Caicedo is expected to be signed this month and he could replace Jorginho in the squad.

Chelsea are ready to lose Jorginho in January and he will likely leave the club if an interested club steps forward.

Read More Chelsea Stories: