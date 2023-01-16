Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Seeking Out Italian Clubs To Sell Jorginho

IMAGO / News Images

Report: Chelsea Seeking Out Italian Clubs To Sell Jorginho

Chelsea are reportedly seeking out interest from clubs in Italy in order to sell Jorginho this month.

The belief around Chelsea for some time now regarding Jorginho is that he is closer to leaving the club than he is to signing a new contract. The Italian midfielders contract is up in June, and he was always expected to leave on a free.

January is the last time for Chelsea to get any sort of compensation for the player if he does not sign a new deal and they are now reportedly seeking out interest from clubs in Italy.

Chelsea are now willing to allow Jorginho to leave this month.

Jorginho

Chelsea are searching for interest in Italy for Jorginho.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are seeking out interest from clubs in Italy in order to try and sell Jorginho. The club want some money instead of losing him on a free.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Unlike his midfield partner N'Golo Kante, Jorginho is quite far away from signing a new deal with the parties involved quite far from an agreement on terms.

It would be wise for Chelsea to try and cash in on the player in January and considering there is players needed to be sold Jorginho is a likely candidate to leave.

Jorginho

Jorginho is unlikely to sign a new deal at Chelsea.

Nothing concrete has been put in place but there is some exploration being done on the side of Chelsea. Moises Caicedo is expected to be signed this month and he could replace Jorginho in the squad.

Chelsea are ready to lose Jorginho in January and he will likely leave the club if an interested club steps forward.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Actively Considering Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Levi Colwill
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Looking To Offer Levi Colwill A New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Dusan Vlahovic
Transfer News

Report: Dusan Vlahovic Could Be An Option For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Concrete Interest In Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: RB Leipzig Director Confirms Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck & Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Try Again For Leandro Trossard

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Consider Permanent Bids For Hakim Ziyech

By Dylan McBennett
Vitor Roque
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remain Very Interested In Vitor Roque

By Dylan McBennett