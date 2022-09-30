Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Sent Long-Term Contract To Christopher Nkunku

IMAGO / Vitalii Kliuiev

Report: Chelsea Sent Long-Term Contract To Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea sent a long-term contract to Christopher Nkunku during the summer when the player underwent his secret medical.

Chelsea look to be increasing favourites for Christopher Nkunku, especially after the player underwent a secret medical for the club in Frankfurt in August. The deal looks likely, and it has now been revealed Chelsea have sent over a long-term contract to Nkunku to prepare for the deal.

Any transfer is likely to take place in 2023 for the player, who despite the medical is still an RB Leipzig player and has a lot of football left to play for the German club.

Todd Boehly has wanted a marquee standout signing, and Christopher Nkunku would be one of the biggest he could get at this possible stage.

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea have sent a long-term contract to Christopher Nkunku.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have sent a long-term contract over to Christopher Nkunku in order for the player to prepare for a move to the club in 2023.

It was confirmed by Ben Jacobs this morning that Nkunku underwent a medical for Chelsea in secret in August, and Romano has now stated that a contract offer has also been sent the way of the French forward.

The deal is not done, and the club must still discuss a fee and the deal structure in order for the deal to move further. Nkunku's release clause comes into affect next summer, with the potential fee being £58million. A bargain for a player of his quality.

Chelsea are now in pole position to sign the forward, and it would be surprise if it didn't happen at this stage.

