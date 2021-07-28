Report: Chelsea Set Aside Significant Transfer Budget to Sign Striker This Summer

Chelsea have earmarked funds worth €130 million in pursuit of a centre-forward ahead of the new campaign, according to reports.

The west London side have been been hot in their pursuit of a world-class striker to kick on from their Champions League triumph in May, with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku being heavily linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to add a forward to his ranks in a bid to mount a sustained title challenge next term, and previous reports have suggested that the club will have the backing of the owner in their chase of a marksman.

According to Sportitalia, Chelsea have set aside a budget of €130 million in their bid to land a top striker this summer, as the five-time Premier League winners hope to challenge on all fronts next season.

The Blues' hopes of brokering a deal for Haaland in the summer received a major blow earlier this week, as the 20-year-old attacker admitted that he is enjoying his time in Dortmund, saying: "First of all, I have three years left on my contract. But, of course, the trophies are important, because that's what I want."

The likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Manchester United have all been keeping tabs on the forward, whose current contract at the Signal Iduna Park has a release clause worth €75 million, which will become active next year.

Moreover, Inter have reportedly refused to sanction a sale for Lukaku this summer, with there being growing belief that Chelsea were tabling a club-record bid for the Belgium international.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta recently said, in an interview with Sportmediaset: "Romelu Lukaku is untouchable for us this summer, absolutely. He’s a key player for Inter."

The Inter board have stated previously that their star striker will not be sold this summer, but that hasn't stopped the ex-Manchester United talisman being linked with several elite sides across Europe.

