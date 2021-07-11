Report: Chelsea Set Asking Price for Tiemoue Bakayoko Amid AC Milan Interest

Chelsea have informed AC Milan of their asking price for want-away midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko, according to reports.

The Serie A side have held talks with the west London club in recent weeks, after the former AS Monaco man chose Milan as his preferred destination after a successful loan spell at Napoli last season.

The Frenchman has endured a difficult time since he signed for the Blues in 2017, making just 43 outings before being sent out on loan to AS Monaco after just two seasons in west London.

As reported by The Sun, Chelsea are demanding a fee in the region of £20 million for the midfielder, which could prove to be a stumbling block for Milan, as the Italian club are willing to pay a sum half of that figure.

It was reported recently that Milan are considering making a 'concrete' attempt for their former player, with Bakayoko wanting to seal a permanent return to the Rossoneri ahead of the new campaign.

After three loan moves since signing for the Champions League winners, Bakayoko could depart the club as Chelsea are looking to add to their midfield by signing Declan Rice from West Ham.

The Rennes academy graduate is in the prime of his career and it would be best for both parties if Milan are able to agree a loan move for the holding midfielder.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea agree to send him on another loan as the Blues would prefer to cash in on him by offloading him on a permanent basis this summer.

