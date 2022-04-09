Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Set Conor Gallagher Transfer Fee Amid Summer Interest

Chelsea have set a transfer fee of around £50 million for Conor Gallagher amid interest from clubs looking to sign him in the upcoming summer window, according to reports. 

The Blues man has been on loan at fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace for the season, where he has thoroughly impressed in the top flight of English football under the management of Patrick Vieira.

Such form for the Eagles has attracted interest from other sides around Europe as Chelsea look to hold onto one of their brightest prospects. 

imago1010244829h

According to Goal, the World and European Champions have set a price tag of around £50 million should clubs want to sign him in the summer.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is reported to be a 'huge admirer' of the 22-year-old, and his parent club may be keen on keeping him within the first team next season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is believed that some clubs, including his loan side Palace, have made enquires about his services in a potential move.

However the aforementioned figure would need to be reached in any offer before any talks can be started over a possible departure from the west London side.

imago1011080023h

Since Gallagher joined the south London outfit in the summer on a season-long loan deal, he has made 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and assisting five.

As a result he has been rewarded with two call ups to the senior England squad, with the midfielder getting an assist in their recent friendly against Switzerland.

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in bringing him to Roma, with the Serie A side being just one of a number of clubs showing strong interest.

imago1011116010h
