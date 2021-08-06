Report: Chelsea Set Eyes on Messi After Requesting 'Urgent Meeting' Following Barcelona Exit

It's the biggest deal of the summer and Chelsea are set to get involved.

Chelsea have set their eyes on signing Lionel Messi this summer as the Blues have requested an 'urgent meeting' with the Argentinian's entourage, according to reports in Spain.

The London club could make a move one of the best players in history.

As per AS, Chelsea have their eyes set on the Argentine and have requested an 'urgent meeting' with Messi's 'environment'.

Photo by Christian Liewig/Abaca/Sipa USA

The news breaks after Barcelona and Messi were refused a contract extension by La Liga due to financial reasons.

The situation shocked the football world as Messi is now a free agent, available to talk to any other clubs.

It is believed that Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race for Messi, however Chelsea could get involved.

Photo by LaurentLairys/Abaca/Sipa USA

The report states that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has requested an urgent meeting with Messi's camp via an English intermediary to put a pitch to Messi.

Chelsea have the funds to bring in another 'one or two big signings'.

The Blues are set to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer and could also bring in 34-year-old Messi since the breaking news of his Barcelona exit last night.

Chelsea will have to go head to head with PSG once more this summer, after missing out on Achraf Hakimi to the French club earlier in the window.

What has Thomas Tuchel said regarding new signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube