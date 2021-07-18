Report: Chelsea Set for Transfer Blow as Wayne Hennessey Chooses Burnley

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Set for Blow as Goalkeeper Set to Sign for Premier League Club

It appears that the Blues have failed in their attempts to bring in Wayne Hennessey.
Chelsea have been dealt a blow as Burnley are set to sign goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, according to reports.

The Blues are in the market for a goalkeeper following the departure of Willy Caballero this summer.

As per the Daily Mail, Hennessey will complete a move to Burnley following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.

Caballero played the role of third choice goalkeeper last season following the signing of Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

The 39-year-old joined Chelsea in 2017 on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City. He went onto make 38 appearances for the Blues, keeping 14 clean sheets. 

However, the Argentinian departed the Blues this summer following a Champions League win.

Therefore, Chelsea will be looking for an experienced head to provide competition and back-up to Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Cumming could become the third choice goalkeeper

Cumming could become the third choice goalkeeper

Thomas Tuchel gave youngsters Jamie Cumming and Lucas Bergstrom a chance to impress against Peterborough United in a pre-season friendly, as one of the academy graduates could grab the third-choice goalkeeping spot for themselves.

Previous third choice goalkeepers include Rob Green, Marco Amelia and Ross Turnbull.

Bringing Hennessey to Chelsea following a spell at Crystal Palace would have been a clever move as Hennessey can fill a home-grown spot, much like Green during his time at Chelsea.

With Hennessey signing for Burnley, this could open up the possibility for the signing of Jiri Pavlenka, who was attracting interest from Sean Dyche's club as well as the Blues.

