Report: Chelsea Set for 'Negotiation Battle' With Sevilla Ahead of Jules Kounde Transfer

There is set to be a 'big negotiation battle' between Chelsea and Sevilla as the Blues look to sign Jules Kounde upon the arrival of Todd Boehly's consortium as owners.

The 23-year-old had agreed to join the club last season before Sevilla blocked a move on deadline day.

As per Diario de Sevilla, via Sport Witness, Chelsea will now face tough negotiations to bring the French international to London.

imago1011940230h

It was previously reported that Kounde was told he would be one of the first signings under the new ownership and the French international has recently been spotted in London as rumours circulate

In September, Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began as he remains a top target.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

imago1012229033h (1)

However, it appears that Chelsea will face tough negotiations with Sevilla once more after a deal broke down last summer.

Diario de Sevilla state that a ‘psychological warfare has begun between the two clubs for the central defender.

'Everything seems to fit' as Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of the 23-year-old, said to be 'in love' with the potential of having him at Stamford Bridge.

However 'the big negotiating battle' is set to take place between the two clubs when sanctions are lifted on Chelsea, allowing them to enter transfer negotiations upon the completion of the sale of the club.

imago0032655437h
