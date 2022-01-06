Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Set for Three Way Transfer Battle for Erling Haaland Amid Romelu Lukaku Uncertainty

Chelsea are set to battle it out with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund to secure the future of Erling Haaland, according to reports in Germany.

The Blues were previously linked with a move for the Norway international before breaking their club transfer record to sign Romelu Lukaku.

However, as per SportBILD via Sport Witness, since there has been a 'dispute' betweek Lukaku and Chelsea, the situation regarding Haaland could change 'abruptly'.

imago1008888450h

The report continues to state that Chelsea were not considered a serious candidate in the battle for Haaland because they have Lukaku but that could now change.

It is 'no secret' that the Blues have the financial capability to pay the release clause for the Dortmund star and Roman Abramovich could 'open the money box' for a salary of €30 million to convince the wonderkid to join.

Read More

Real Madrid are also looking into signing the striker, who has an impressive goalscoring record.

The Spanish club are thought to be Haaland's 'dream destination' but Los Blancos do not want to sign him until 2023, hoping to convince him to stay at Dortmund for another season.

imago1006929346h

It is believed that the rest of the competition is 'falling away', leaving Haaland with three options.

There is a 'three-way-battle' between Chelsea, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund for Haaland's future, with Lukaku's latest comment reportedly putting Chelsea back in the mix.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will move for Haaland but with Thomas Tuchel and Lukaku burying the hatchet, it is unlikely Haaland or Lukaku will move.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008888450h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set for Three Way Transfer Battle for Erling Haaland Amid Romelu Lukaku Uncertainty

16 seconds ago
imago1007682317h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Blow in Sergino Dest Pursuit as He Wants Barcelona Stay

5 hours ago
imago1008971814h
News

Thomas Tuchel Lauds Saul Niguez's Chelsea Display in Dominant Spurs Victory

6 hours ago
imago1008970826h
News

'Keep Performing Like This' - Hakim Ziyech Sends Message to Chelsea Squad After Spurs Triumph

6 hours ago
imago1008938273h
Transfer News

Report: Atletico Madrid 'Doing Everything Possible' to Land Cesar Azpilicueta

6 hours ago
imago1008970954h
News

'There Is No Comparison' - Antonio Conte Makes Chelsea Admission After Spurs' Defeat

7 hours ago
imago1008971815h
News

Antonio Conte Delivers Damning Verdict on Spurs' 2-0 Defeat to Chelsea

7 hours ago
imago1008929195h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Absolutely Happy' With Romelu Lukaku's Performance on Chelsea Return

7 hours ago