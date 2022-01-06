Report: Chelsea Set for Three Way Transfer Battle for Erling Haaland Amid Romelu Lukaku Uncertainty

Chelsea are set to battle it out with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund to secure the future of Erling Haaland, according to reports in Germany.

The Blues were previously linked with a move for the Norway international before breaking their club transfer record to sign Romelu Lukaku.

However, as per SportBILD via Sport Witness, since there has been a 'dispute' betweek Lukaku and Chelsea, the situation regarding Haaland could change 'abruptly'.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

The report continues to state that Chelsea were not considered a serious candidate in the battle for Haaland because they have Lukaku but that could now change.

It is 'no secret' that the Blues have the financial capability to pay the release clause for the Dortmund star and Roman Abramovich could 'open the money box' for a salary of €30 million to convince the wonderkid to join.

Real Madrid are also looking into signing the striker, who has an impressive goalscoring record.

The Spanish club are thought to be Haaland's 'dream destination' but Los Blancos do not want to sign him until 2023, hoping to convince him to stay at Dortmund for another season.

IMAGO / PA Images

It is believed that the rest of the competition is 'falling away', leaving Haaland with three options.

There is a 'three-way-battle' between Chelsea, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund for Haaland's future, with Lukaku's latest comment reportedly putting Chelsea back in the mix.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will move for Haaland but with Thomas Tuchel and Lukaku burying the hatchet, it is unlikely Haaland or Lukaku will move.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube