Report: Chelsea Set for 'Very Busy' Deadline Day Amid Jules Kounde & Saul Niguez Links

August 31, 2021
Report: Chelsea Set for 'Very Busy' Deadline Day Amid Kounde & Saul Links

The Blues will go all out for the pair.
It could be a 'very busy day' for Chelsea on Tuesday's transfer Deadline Day as the Blues remain in talks with Sevilla for Jules Kounde and will 'engage again' for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to reports.

The duo have been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge this summer and the deals have gone down to the last day of the window.

As per Graeme Bailey, neither deal are done but Chelsea want to sign both players on Deadline Day.

Saul Kounde

The report comes after it was revealed in Spanish media that Saul's departure is 'closer than ever'. 

It was previously reported that a loan switch looked 'extremely unlikely' as Atletico were insistant on an obligation to buy being included in the deal.

It was also reported recently that while the La Liga side are ready to let the midfielder leave on loan for the 2021/22 campaign, they are struggling to find a suitable replacement for Saúl, who has been on Chelsea's radar in recent weeks.

sipa_34781090

Meanwhile, Sevilla's Kounde is 'waiting nervously' as Chelsea wish to sign the defender before Tuesday's deadline.

It was reported that Chelsea had a fresh bid of €55 million rejected by Sevilla in recent days as the Blues were believed to have walked away after Sevilla raised their asking price by €15 million despite Chelsea thinking a fee had been agreed between the clubs.

sipa_34701032 (2)

Personal terms have already been agreed between Chelsea and Kounde and all that is left to be settled is the fee between the clubs.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea can complete the deals as they face a battle against time to secure the moves.

