Report: Chelsea Set Sights on Transfer Move for Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Chelsea may set their sights on a transfer move for midfielder Adrien Rabiot with Juventus said to be 'happy' to sell him, according to reports.

Rabiot joined the Serie A outfit in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer from PSG, making 129 appearances in all competitions ever since.

With the transfer window soon approaching, Chelsea may look to sign new options for their midfield as they prepare to compete for trophies once again next season.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

As per Tuttosport, via Sport Witness, Juventus 'would be happy' to sell the 27-year-old to the Blues in the summer.

They would need to receive an offer of around €15-20 million in order to allow a move to happen, with report saying that such a purchase from Chelsea would be a 'real bargain'.

Rabiot is entering the final year of his contract at the Turin based club and is believed to earn around €7 million a year on his deal, with his current side keen to remove such a wage from their bill and spend it elsewhere.

Although the sanctions on Roman Abramovich currently prohibit them from signing players, the completion of their takeover would allow them to operate in the market once again, and Chelsea could make 'a decisive move'.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Thomas Tuchel's side have also been heavily linked with a move for AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

However, they are said to be behind Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race for the Frenchman, and Monaco would demand a fee of €80 million.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube