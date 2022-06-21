Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Set Their Sights On £10m France International Jonathan Clauss

Chelsea have held talks with RC Lens over signing highly-rated wing back Jonathan Clauss, according to reports.

The Blues view the 29-year-old as a suitable replacement for club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, however, they are not the only ones interested in him with Atletico Madrid also reportedly keeping tabs on the four-time capped Frenchman. 

Lens value Clauss at around £10 million, due to his unwillingness to sign a new deal. His contract expires next summer so the French club are ready to let him go in order to get a fee.

Jonathan Clauss

Clauss joined Lens in 2020, and has since made seventy league appearances whilst scoring eight goals.

Azpilicueta has recently been linked to Barcelona, and the Spanish side still want to bring in the Spaniard, whose contract expires next summer. Alonso has also been linked with a move to Barca.

Clauss could be a fantastic back-up and would be perfectly suited to Thomas Tuchel's system. He was on Chelsea's shortlist last summer before a move fell through for Achraf Hakimi, who later on joined PSG.

One potential issue could be the age of Clauss, as he does turn 30 years old in September making him a less attractive long-term investment.

Despite this, he still has a few years left at the top of his game and would be happy to sit on the sidelines with Reece James as first choice.

