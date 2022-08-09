Report: Chelsea Set Their Sights On Memphis Depay

Chelsea has the chance to sign three players from Barcelona this summer after talks between the two clubs have been ongoing. One of the players that look likely to depart is Dutch international Memphis Depay.

Now that Barcelona has signed goal-scoring machine Robert Lewandoski, the Spanish giants look to offload one of their older forwards. The Catalonian club has said they are willing to let Depay or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club but not both.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to Spanish newspaper Diario Sport, Chelsea is thinking about signing Depay before the end of the transfer window. The London club has also thought about bringing Aubameyang to the Blue's.

Depay's situation is currently being monitored by countless clubs across Europe including Tottenham, Juventus, and Everton.

The 28-year-old has only spent one season at the Spanish club after joining them from Olympique Lyon on a free transfer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea has just let Timo Werner leave to join his former club RB Leipzig leaving the Blue's without an out-and-out number nine. The London club has failed to have a successful number nine since Diego Costa many years ago.

Barcelona and Chelsea have already been in business this summer after the Spanish club signed Andreas Christensen on a free transfer. Marcos Alonso is also set to join Barcelona later this week.

Read More Chelsea News