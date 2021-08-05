Report: Chelsea Set to Let Armando Broja Leave on Season Long Loan Move

The youngster is set for another spell away from Chelsea.

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is set to leave the club on a season-long loan ahead of the new season as the Blues step up their pursuit for Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has impressed in pre-season but with the purchase of a new forward, Broja is set for a loan.

According to The Athletic, Broja is expected to leave Chelsea on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Udinese have already been mentioned as a potential destination for the Albanian and could be a good move for the forward.

Broja spent last season on loan at Vitesse in the Eredivise and netted 11 goals in 34 competitions in all competitions last season.

The news comes after reports that Chelsea had already rejected several loan bids for the youngster, with Thomas Tuchel wanting to see what he could do in pre-season.

Broja was Chelsea's second top scorer in pre-season and looked impressive but the club have decided to send the forward on loan once again.

What has Broja said?

On signing his new contract, Broja said: "I am really excited to be signing a new contract with Chelsea. Having come through the Academy here it was a special moment for me to make my first-team debut last year, before gaining further experience on loan at Vitesse last season. I want to build on these foundations and I am really looking forward to progressing and making an impact at Chelsea in the years to come."

