Report: Chelsea Set to Allow Jorginho to Leave During the Summer

Chelsea are set to allow midfielder Jorginho to move on from the west London side this summer, according to reports.

Midfield duo Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are both out of contract at the end of next season and, while both have been rumoured with exits, only one is likely to leave.

The Italy international joined the Blues back in 2018 following a four year spell at Napoli, before being picked up by Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

imago1012248420h

As per 90min, Chelsea are set to allow Jorginho to move back to Italy in the summer, following his crucial four-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

It is understood that the 30-year-old has received interest from Spain, but he himself wants a return to Italy, having not been able to hold talks with his current club over a new deal.

Both Juventus and Lazio are huge admirers of the midfield maestro and Jose Mourinho's Roma are said to be interested as well.

Thomas Tuchel is in the market to rejuvenate his defensive structure, including the holding midfield positions that are currently occupied by both Jorginho and Kante.

imago1012059286h

With box-to-box midfielder Conor Gallagher returning to the squad following a successful year-long loan spell at Crystal Palace, and Declan Rice potentially moving back to west London from West Ham, Tuchel will have options at his disposal next season.

Rice does come with a heavy price tag. However, with the Blues' new ownership and a transfer budget of £200 million, the 23-year-old could be eager for a trip back to Stamford Bridge.

imago1012086694h
