Report: Chelsea Set to Assess Jules Kounde Offer Ahead of January Transfer Window

Chelsea remain interested in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde but will assess whether they make another offer for the French international in January, according to reports.

The Blues are facing defensive uncertainties come the end of the season as Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen are all out of contract.

As per the Telegraph Sport, Chelsea are 'likely to make a judgement on the condition of their squad before deciding whether to make another offer in January or wait until the end of the season'.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

This comes after reports that Thomas Tuchel's side will only make signings in January if their targets for the summer window become available earlier.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team," Tuchel said back in September.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

With Real Madrid expecting Rudiger to join them on a free transfer at the end of the season, Chelsea are likely to make a move for Kounde in the summer at the latest.

However, after letting Kurt Zouma depart the club last summer, Chelsea were keen to bring in Kounde as a replacement.

This deal fell through in the last minutes of the transfer window, leaving the Blues light at the back. Therefore, January could see Kounde granted his move to Stamford Bridge if Sevilla allow a deal to go ahead in the middle of the season.

