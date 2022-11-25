Report: Chelsea Set To Begin Negotiations To Sign Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard has been a player that has been on the radar of Chelsea since Graham Potter joined the club, and they may be about to begin their pursuit of a move for the Belgian.

The Brighton winger is currently at the World Cup with Belgium, and came on as a substitute the other day in his nations 1-0 win over Canada.

Chelsea have a lot of interest, and may be about to make a move for the winger.

Chelsea may be set to begin negotiations for Leandro Trossard. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are set to begin negotiations to sign Brighton winger Leandro Trossard, and they could sign the player in January.

There are heavy rumours that Hakim Ziyech could leave the club in January, and that may point to the fact Chelsea will need a replacement for the Moroccan.

Graham Potter got the best out of Leandro Trossard, and with the relationship the pair have, he could bring him to the next level at Chelsea.

Leandro Trossard has been in fine form this season for Brighton. IMAGO / PA Images

The Belgian winger has already stated that he would be interested in a move to Chelsea, and it will rely on whether the clubs can come to an agreement on a fee for Trossard.

It is expected Trossard will cost around £40million, and that could be a fee Chelsea will be willing to pay if they really want to sign the player.

Nothing is imminent, but it's a deal to keep a close eye on.

